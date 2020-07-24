Woman arrested with $26,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - More than $26,000 of suspected stolen merchandise is seized during an arrest on I-94.

The complaint was filed Thursday in Eau Claire County against 29-year-old Linda Hillard of Minnesota.

She's charged with concealing stolen property, and is free on a $2,500 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, she was pulled over on I-94 in late May as she was driving from Minneapolis to Chicago.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper who made the traffic stop searched Hillard's vehicle and found four, unopened iphone 11s valued at nearly $2,900.

The Trooper also reports finding assorted jewelry priced at more than $23,000.

When asked where she got the merchandise, Hillard said, “From a guy off the street.”

