953 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wisconsin on Saturday, 13 new deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 953 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday for a total of 47,870 cases in the state.

Health officials say about 61% or 29, 325 of these cases are considered recovered.

DHS reports 13 new deaths related to the virus putting the state’s death toll at 891.

41 more Wisconsinites have been hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Saturday which brings the number of people hospitalized for the virus to 4,368.

13,248 new test results came back negative with the total number of negative tests in the state now at 808,528.

Eau Claire County is not reporting an increase in cases since Friday. The county’s total sits at 423.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.