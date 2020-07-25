E.C. area school board to consider mask requirement for all students, staff

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is recommending the school board adopt a policy to require the use of masks for students and staff at all times in school buildings.

District officials made the announcement Friday and the proposed policy change will be considered by the board at its next meeting on Aug. 3.

If passed, masks would be required across grades K-12, with a few exceptions. However, the district did not offer specifics on those exceptions in its statement.

“We understand that the wearing of cloth face coverings may be inconvenient for our students, staff and families. We also realize that there may be select individuals who cannot wear a mask safely,” ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson said in the statement. “We will treat those situations with great care and concern.

“However, we believe it is the responsible action to take in the interest of minimizing risks for everyone in our school buildings, as well as the people they interact with outside of school. We sincerely appreciate our school community’s cooperation with this policy. If we all do our part, we can protect public health and help ensure we can proceed with our hybrid learning model this school year.”

The first day of school for students in the Eau Claire Area School District is Sept. 1. The district plans to start the school year with a hybrid model that combines in-person and remote learning while offering a 100% virtual learning option.

