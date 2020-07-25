‘ENCORES Act’ introduced to help struggling venues

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the industries most impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been independent music and events venues.

They were some of the first places to close, and they'll be some of the last to open.

The Pablo Center at the Confluence has had to cancel more than 70 events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and if they aren’t able to reopen before the end of the year it’s looking at losing more than $2 million in revenue in 2020.

For more than four months, theaters inside the Pablo Center at the Confluence have sat empty.

The Pablo Center was one of the first businesses in Eau Claire to close its door due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Humanity for as long as we can look back at human kind, we’ve gathered in groups and we’ve celebrated in groups and we’ve explored the human condition together. And so to be a host facility for that, it’s been really hard especially when you look at what society, when you look at challenges we’re dealing with not only with COVID but with social justice,” said Pablo Center at the Confluence Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson.

To help struggling venues, Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI) and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA) introduced the 'ENCORES Act'.

Under the proposed legislation, venues can receive a tax credit up to a 50 percent value of refunded tickets.

In a statement Rep. Kind says in part,

"In this time of such uncertainty and darkness, we cannot allow the light of the arts to go out. I am proud of the work we've done to put together a bipartisan proposal to help gems like the Pablo Center continue to thrive when this crisis ends."

According to Anderson, 90 percent of independent music and entertainment venues across the country are at risk of folding for good, if help doesn't come.

“As we move forward here without any federal aid, and it’s very clear with this fluid COVID-19 response we’re going to likely not have fall events in October, November and December. The start of our season really will be January, that means we’re starting to run out of cash and we’re in dramatic need of either federal aid or the reality that every other business is facing of needing to separate with our full-time staff,” explained Anderson.

To be eligible under the act, businesses must have live music, comedy, sporting events or theatrical performances.

They must also have fewer than 500 employees and offered vouchers in addition to refunds.

The bill was introduced Thursday in the House of Representatives and was referred to House Committee on Ways and Means.

At the Pablo Center, while an official decision hasn’t been made on the fall shows Anderson says if those get canceled that’s another 112 to 150 performances that will be scrapped this year.

