Evers urges mask wearing as COVID-19 cases remain high

Gov. Tony Evers during the DHS press conference on July 23.
Gov. Tony Evers during the DHS press conference on July 23.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers says he was still considering a statewide mask mandate as the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases topped 1,000 for the second time in three days. But Evers emphasized Thursday that he believes his powers to mandate the wearing of face coverings are limited due to a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling in May that struck down his “safer at home” order. Several cities across the state, including four on Tuesday alone, have issued there own mask mandates in the absence of a state order. Republicans who control the Legislature, who could also issue a mask mandate, are opposed to such a requirement.

