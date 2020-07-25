Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire purchases new zero-emission mowers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
You may soon see two unique lawn-mowers cutting grass in Eau Claire.

Homepage

Eau Claire Police warn of phone call scams

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Scammers are pretending to be family members, calling loved ones, and saying they need cash immediately

News

Pandemic likely cause of overdose spike

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on many across the county, one particular group may be taking a harder hit than others.

Education

Altoona School District announces plans for fall re-opening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
The School District of Altoona is announcing its plan to bring kids back to school this fall.

National

President Trump awards Medal of Freedom to groundbreaking athlete and former congressman Jim Ryun

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County updated COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department has released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the county.

News

1 taken to hospital after crash on Clairemont Avenue

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One person was taken to an area hospital after a crash on Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road in Eau Claire.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 updated numbers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa County Health Department has released their updated COVID-19 numbers for July 24.

News

Wisconsin and Eau Claire County COVID-19 Update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 2 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 1,018 on Friday.

News

Menomonie Police ask for information regarding theft of trailer

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Menomonie Police Department is looking for information from the public regarding the theft of an enclosed trailer.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (7/24/20)

Updated: 7 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (7/24/20)