Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

CHICAGO (AP) -- Kyle Hendricks finished a three-hitter after new manager David Ross gave him one more batter, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day.

Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and Ian Happ connected for a two-run shot. Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened the pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field. Showing off an improved curveball, Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start.

