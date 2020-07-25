Advertisement

Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning of an opening day baseball game Friday, July, 24, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) -- Kyle Hendricks finished a three-hitter after new manager David Ross gave him one more batter, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day.

Anthony Rizzo homered and dished out hand sanitizer, and Ian Happ connected for a two-run shot. Ross got his first victory as a big league manager as the Cubs opened the pandemic-shortened 60-game season without fans at Wrigley Field. Showing off an improved curveball, Hendricks struck out nine and walked none in his first career opening-day start.

