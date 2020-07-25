Hope Gospel Mission opens new center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Residents at Hope Gospel Mission are settling into a new women’s shelter.

Renovations have been underway for 8 months at Hope Gospel’s Renewal Center for women, and on Saturday the residents had a chance to move into their new home.

“We’ll be able to go from 12 single women bed to 14, and the 7 bedrooms at the current Ruth House will be used for transitional housing once they leave the Renewed Hope Program so we’re increasing our capacity from 12 to 21 single women,” says Chris Hedlund, Program Director.

The new building will be able to serve more women struggling with homelessness, addiction, and other issues.

Women like Naomi Danielson are excited to have more space.

“Having our own beds will be amazing, the rooms are much bigger, they’re much more spacious, we each get our own closet, and it’s more open, the other house was very dark, there’s more windows in here, and a lot more living space out in the living room and dining room area, it’s gonna be really nice,” she says.

Danielson has been struggling for 27 years with addiction and homelessness, and says that Hope Gospel Mission is giving her the tools to change.

“I have grown in many different ways, faith, my faith has gotten much stronger, I’m learning to deal with some things that I hadn’t dealt with before and that’s making me a healthier happier person and I’m willing to let these people help me through that.”

This building isn't just a change of scenery, it's also a chance for these women to get their lives back on track.

“Stability has been really hard for me to come across, I’ve struggled with addiction for quite some time so being able to come to a place that accepted me with open arms, like the ladies in the house, and just everybody has, it’s just been phenomenal,” says Kristina Phernetton, who has been at Hope Gospel Mission for a little over a week.

And with this new building, stability may be a little easier.

“I’m worth it, I’m worth being here,” says Danielson.

