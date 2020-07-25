One injured after stabbing in Monroe County

Monroe County, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after being stabbed in a fight in Monroe County.

Late Friday night, the Monroe County Communications Center received a call reporting a fight and a man with a knife at Barron’s Gentleman’s Club in Sparta.

According to the caller, one person was stabbed and the suspect had fled into the woods.

When the Monroe County Sheriff’s office arrived on scene, they found a 30 year old La Crescent, Minnesota man with a stab wound to the lower chest.

He was taken to Sparta Mayo Hospital for treatment.

A K-9 officer located Samuel R. Walker, 35, of Whitesburg Tennessee hiding in the woods.

Walker is being held at the Monroe County Jail on one count of Aggravated Battery, 2 counts of Battery and 3 counts of Disorderly Conduct and Endangering Safety with a Dangerous Weapon.

