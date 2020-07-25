EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin state open qualifying golf was at Wild Ridge today.

Menomonie’s Tate Forenkamm with a par putt on the 11th. He gets it to go, but he would fall short of qualifying for the open.

New Richmond's, Sam Strachan, for birdie on the 11th, it falls. He finished tied for first at three over and is headed to the open.

He will be in the field with UW Eau Claire golfer Isaac Prefontaine. He shot 3-over as well to earn a spot in the field.

They’ll also be joined by Cole Stark of Altoona, he won a playoff to take the third and final spot. The open will be from August 17th through the 19th just outside Milwaukee.

