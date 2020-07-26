Advertisement

Drive-in virtual concert held in Chippewa Falls

drive in virtual concert
drive in virtual concert(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Another summer event is making changes to its routine. With Country Jam and many concerts no longer being held in the Chippewa Valley this summer, WEAU has more on the newest way to safely get your entertainment fix.

It’s been a quiet summer at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, but the park is set to come alive again Saturday night with an unconventional concert.

Rebecca Hei, concessions manager told WEAU,

“Tonight’s event is basically a way to get everybody out and back into the concerts. Tonight we get to see national acts that are not currently touring because of everything going on in the world”.

Blake Shelton, Trace Adkins, and Gwen Stefani will all be performing in Encore's second ever virtual concert.

The fairgrounds have previously held drive in movie nights, and now people are driving in to hear and see their favorite artists, through the screen.

Lisa Warren, a concert goer from Bloomer said,

“Usually we go to country fest every year, and obviously that did happen this year, and Blake Shelton is one of our favorite artists and this is probably our tenth time seeing him in concert. Usually live but we didn’t want to miss the opportunity”.

And although organizers say this prerecorded concert will feel like it’s live.

“They’re going to sing and perform just like they’re live on stage,” said Hei

The events will also have storytelling elements and cinematic interviews with the artists that a normal fan may have not seen before

Warren said, “He’s a good storyteller anyways; he’s funny and always has good stories to tell”

And beyond just summer entertainment, safety is also a priority.

“Tonight were expecting a little over 200 people ... Basically we’re suggesting everyone wear masks, just like everybody protect your safety, the social distancing, we’ve got lots of cleaners behind the scenes. We’re doing everything we can to keep people safe but show them a really good time,” said Hei.

This is only CV Drive In’s second concert event they’ve had here at the fairgrounds so they say to check into their social media accounts to see who else may be coming to the big screen this summer.

