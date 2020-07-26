Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting of daughter

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Milwaukee woman is charged in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter last week.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office on Sunday charged 22-year-old Jasmine Daniels with first-degree reckless homicide. Zymeiia Stevens was fatally shot Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that according to the criminal complaint, Daniels gave conflicting statements to investigators but later acknowledged she “accidentally did it” while “playing around with her gun in the basement when the gun went off and shot” the child.

An autopsy found the child suffered four gunshot wounds caused by a single bullet.

Daniels is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on Aug. 4.

