United Way selects new Executive Director

United Way
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Board of Directors of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is pleased to announce Andy Neborak as its new Executive Director. He comes to United Way from the Eau Claire Express baseball team. Neborak will assume the role on July 31.

Len Borgen, Search Committee Chair and Vice Campaign Chair, shared, “We are very excited for the opportunity to have Andy as our next Executive Director. Through an extensive search, Andy’s experience, leadership style and enthusiasm made it clear that he’s the right choice to help grow the United Way’s influence in the Chippewa Valley.”

Neborak spent the past 11 years overseeing the day-to-day business operations of the Express. His duties there included staff management and development, corporate sales, community relations, and finance. He remains a co-owner of the team.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to assume this very important role for our region,” Neborak stated. “We have an extremely talented team of staff and volunteers and I’m energized by the opportunity to work collaboratively with them to make measurable impact in the communities we serve.”

Neborak has dedicated himself to serving the Chippewa Valley region in recent years. He is a charter member and past president of the Chippewa Valley After Hours Rotary Club and currently serves on the executive committee of the Board of Directors for the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he served for seven years on an advisory committee at Chippewa Valley Technical College.

The 2020 United Way Campaign season kicks off this week under the banner “Small Act, Big Impact”. The decisions associated with the first wave of the $500,000 United Way Recovery Granting in collaboration with Eau Claire Community Foundation will be made in early August. And finally, the revised ALICE report, used throughout the region, state and nation to grow understanding of community needs and develop solutions, will be released this week.

