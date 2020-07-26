Wisconsin reports 957 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 957 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, for a total of 48,827 cases overall. 817,549 people have tested negative, an increase of 9,021 on Sunday.

26 additional people have been hospitalized, for a total of 4,394 people having ever been hospitalized.

1 additional death is being reported, for a total of 892.

78% of all cases have recovered, a total of 37,970.

Eau Claire County is reporting 433 cases total on Sunday, and La Crosse County is reporting 735 total.

