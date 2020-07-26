Advertisement

Yelich, Smoak homer, tempers flare as Brewers beat Cubs 8-3

Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Milwaukee Brewers starter Corbin Burnes delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) -- Christian Yelich and Justin Smoak hit long home runs, umpires intervened before a shouting match between the teams got too serious and the Milwaukee Brewers powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3.

Without fans at Wrigley Field, players from both teams could be heard shouting toward each other from their dugouts before the start of the fourth inning. Cubs All-Star catcher Willson Contreras seemed to be barking the loudest from the warning track in front of the dugout, and several players from both sides popped out onto dirt near their benches. Umpires jumped in and calmed things down quickly before players could cross the foul lines.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Hendricks goes 9; Rizzo HRs, sanitizes; Cubs beat Brew 3-0

Updated: 23 hours ago
Kyle Hendricks finished a three-hitter after new manager David Ross gave him one more batter, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on opening day.

Sportscene

Wisconsin State Open qualifying

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg and Justus Cleveland
Wisconsin state open qualifying golf was at Wild Ridge today.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

News

Local coaches react to WIAA decision on fall sports

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
On Thursday, the WIAA made their decision on fall sports and there will be a season, but it will have a different look due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

WIAA makes a decision on fall sports season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
The lower risk sports (girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and cross country) would start their seasons the week of August 17th, while higher risk sports (football, boys soccer, and volleyball) would start the week of September 7th

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

SportScene 13

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 PM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin.

SportScene 13

NFL will require fans to wear masks at games

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
All fans going to NFL stadiums to watch games this season will have something in common no matter what state their team calls home: They will be required to wear a mask.

SportScene 13 Spotlight

Jonathan Taylor raising money for charity in Madison, his second home: ‘It’s only right that I give back'

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji
For the last three years, we’ve seen Jonathan Taylor run through Big Ten defenses on his way to becoming one of the most accomplished running backs in NCAA history. Now as JT gets ready for his first NFL season, he’s accomplishing even more off the field.