2 Beloit men die in apparent drowning in subdivision pond

Authorities say two Beloit men are dead after they apparently drowned while swimming in a pond in a subdivision near Afton over the weekend.
(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities say two Beloit men are dead after they apparently drowned while swimming in a pond in a subdivision near Afton over the weekend.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the Janesville Fire Department and town of Beloit police responded to witness reports of two men who “went underwater in distress” and never resurfaced while swimming Saturday afternoon at a spring-fed pond at a subdivision.

The Janesville Gazette reports rescuers pulled the two men from the pond and tried to resuscitate them, but they were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The men were 22 and 23 years old. Their names have not been released. It’s unclear how long the men were underwater before rescuers found them.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

