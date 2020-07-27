Advertisement

Barron County reports third death related to COVID-19

(AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Public Health Department is reporting a third resident that has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The department says this person was in their 70s with underlying health conditions.

“This is a sad day for Barron County but also an important reminder to our community to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent further deaths,” said Health Officer Laura Sauve.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

