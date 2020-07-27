Advertisement

Chatwood dominates, Cubs hit 3 HRs in 9-1 romp over Brewers

Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (5) makes a catch against Milwaukee Brewers' Logan Morrison during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 26, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago Cubs center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (5) makes a catch against Milwaukee Brewers' Logan Morrison during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July, 26, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) -- Tyler Chatwood pitched three-hit ball over six innings, Willson Contreras homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to take two of three in their opening series.

Chatwood gave the Cubs just the sort of outing they were looking for after working mostly out of the bullpen last season. He struck out eight and walked two in an impressive start for a pitcher who struggled with his control his first two years in Chicago. Contreras smacked an RBI double in the Cubs’ four-run fourth and a long solo homer in the seventh.

