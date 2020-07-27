Christmas in July came to Chippewa Falls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Christmas came early in the Chippewa Valley. Holiday music and a few decorations signified a unique event in Chippewa Falls on Sunday.

Craft vendors have not been able to do many of their normal summer get togethers, so with social distancing in mind they gathered outside to celebrate Christmas in July. And this event was a first for many who were present.

Pam Lambrecht, whose house was where the event was held, told WEAU,

"Christmas in July is just a way to get vendors together and let everybody see what we have for the fall and maybe get some early Christmas shopping done"

Geaorjan Ziebell was one of the vendors and she said,

I had my husband whip up some boards so that I could put my product out and so that people don’t have to touch it, and being conscious of COVID”

And another vendor, Aundre Brown, said,

“it’s hard for vendors to get together especially with everything going on with COVID and everything so we decided everybody needs some time to try and keep up their income and also do the community thing”.

