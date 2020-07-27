EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Derek and Stephanie Regenauer for the Sunshine Award. At the outbreak of the virus an organization gave my name to Derek and Stephanie. They have faithfully called several times a week to check if I’m okay or to see if I need anything. These calls brighten my day. It has been wonderful getting to know these delightful people and I want to thank them in a special way for their kindness, thoughtfulness, and their caring manner.

Mary Jo

