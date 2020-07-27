Eau Claire man charged with battery great bodily harm after victim stabbed 3 times

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man has been charged in court with one felony and two misdemeanors after a person was stabbed three times on Wisconsin Street in Eau Claire.

Court records show Dennis Smith, 63, has been charged with battery bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon- repeater, disorderly conduct- repeater, bail jumping- repeater.

Eau Claire Police say officers reported to the 600 block of Wisconsin Street on July 25 around 7 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers found an adult male was awake but was unable to give specific details. He was taken to a local hospital for three stab wounds to the neck, shoulder and torso.

ECPD’s preliminary investigation showed the victim and Smith lived at the same house and were drinking together at The Elbow Room prior to the incident. Officials say while at the bar, the two got into an argument and had to be separated. The victim went back to the residence. Smith later went back to the residence also and it is believed Smith then attacked the victim.

The criminal complaint says the owner of The Elbow Room confirmed that the two men were at the bar and were angry with one another but did not know why.

The investigation is still active.

