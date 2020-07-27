‘Ebben for Wisconsin’ rally held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressional candidate Jessi Ebben held her 'Ebben for Wisconsin' rally in Eau Claire Sunday.

Ebben is a republican candidate for the third district running against Derrick Van Orden for a chance to unseat Ron Kind in the House of Representatives and reelect Donald Trump in November.

She says there is a national spotlight on this race like never before because of grassroots efforts by herself and her endorsers.

“I’m rooted in this district, in Wisconsin’s third. I know the people, I know the issues, and I have more than 30 in district endorsements including state senator Kathy Berneir. So this is a united front to flip this seat by people all throughout all communities,” said Ebben.

Kathy Bernier, Wisconsin State Senator told WEAU,

"We need a woman's perspective in the third district, but also an independent minded individual who knows what her district wants and what her district needs".

The republican primary for the 3rd congressional district in Wisconsin will take place August 11.

