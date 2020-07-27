Advertisement

‘Ebben for Wisconsin’ rally held in Eau Claire

Jessi Ebben rally
Jessi Ebben rally(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Congressional candidate Jessi Ebben held her 'Ebben for Wisconsin' rally in Eau Claire Sunday.

Ebben is a republican candidate for the third district running against Derrick Van Orden for a chance to unseat Ron Kind in the House of Representatives and reelect Donald Trump in November.

She says there is a national spotlight on this race like never before because of grassroots efforts by herself and her endorsers.

“I’m rooted in this district, in Wisconsin’s third. I know the people, I know the issues, and I have more than 30 in district endorsements including state senator Kathy Berneir. So this is a united front to flip this seat by people all throughout all communities,” said Ebben.

Kathy Bernier, Wisconsin State Senator told WEAU,

"We need a woman's perspective in the third district, but also an independent minded individual who knows what her district wants and what her district needs".

The republican primary for the 3rd congressional district in Wisconsin will take place August 11.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Selma bridge

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KIM CHANDLER
The late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, for the final time Sunday as remembrances continue for the civil rights icon.

News

2 Beloit men die in apparent drowning in subdivision pond

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities say two Beloit men are dead after they apparently drowned while swimming in a pond in a subdivision near Afton over the weekend.

News

Hurricane Douglas swirls ‘uncomfortably close’ to Hawaii

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By AUDREY McAVOY
Hurricane Douglas is drawing closer to Hawaii’s most populated island. Impacts from Douglas are expected in the nation’s only island state later Sunday.

Homepage

Christmas in July came to Chippewa Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Christmas came early in the Chippewa Valley. Holiday music and a few decorations signified a unique event in Chippewa Falls on Sunday.

Latest News

News

AP-NORC poll: US course at record low, Trump sinks on virus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By JULIE PACE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Trump’s approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic falling to a new low, with just 32% of Americans supportive of his approach.

News

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse; police declare riot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gillian Flaccus and Sara Cline
In the hours leading up to the declared riot, thousands of people gathered in the city for another night of protests as demonstrations over George Floyd's killing and the presence of federal agents sent by President Donald Trump showed no signs of abating.

News

Wisconsin reports 957 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 957 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, for a total of 48,827 cases overall.

News

Milwaukee woman charged in fatal shooting of daughter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Milwaukee woman is charged in the shooting death of her 2-year-old daughter last week.

News

Olivia de Havilland, Oscar-winning actress, dies at 104

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE and JOHN LEICESTER
Oscar winner Olivia de Havilland, best known as the kindly Melanie in “Gone With the Wind,” has died. She was 104.

News

United Way selects new Executive Director

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
The Board of Directors of the United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley is pleased to announce Andy Neborak as its new Executive Director.