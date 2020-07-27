Advertisement

ECPD: Burglary reported at Crossroads Auto Services, vehicle titles and keys stolen

Crossroads Auto Services reported the burglary on July 21.
Crossroads Auto Services reported the burglary on July 21.(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department says about 30 vehicle titles and an unknown number of keys to cars were stolen from Crossroads Auto Services in Eau Claire.

Lt. Ben Frederick says a burglary was reported on July 21. A few days later, several cars were stolen. Currently, all but one of the stolen cars have been recovered.

Frederick noted that it is very unusual to see this number of cars stolen as this is not something that happens in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Crossroads Auto Services
Crossroads Auto Services(WEAU)

