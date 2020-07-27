Advertisement

Gov. Evers announces $41.6 million distributed through Wisconsin Farm Support Program

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. Photo courtesy Wisconsin.gov (2020)(WSAW)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -Gov. Tony Evers announced that nearly 12,000 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $41.6 million through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program, a joint program between the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR). Each recipient received a $3,500 payment.  

“Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin farmers have never stopped working to ensure that folks have food on their tables and shelves in stores are stocked,” said Gov. Evers. “I know this won’t cover all the impacts our farmers have faced, but farmers have always had our back and we have to have theirs, and I’m proud of the work that DOR and DATCP have done to support them during this challenging time.”

Designed to assist Wisconsin farmers, the program was funded by $50 million provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to quickly provide direct payments to help cover economic losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

With $8.4 million remaining after the first round of the program, another round of funding will be distributed. The second round is open to farmers whose gross income from farming is between $10,000 and $5 million.

Applications will be accepted between August 10-24.

”In our discussions with a wide variety of groups representing Wisconsin farmers, we’ve identified an opportunity to expand the eligibility for this program and offer support to even more farmers,” said DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “It is our goal to fully distribute the $50 million Governor Evers provided and support as many farmers as possible with these remaining funds”.

DOR Secretary Peter Barca added, “We will use the same simple, customer-focused application process and technology we utilized during the first round. Farmers who completed the application told us that the application was clear and easy to submit. Our customer service team will also be standing by to help farmers without internet access complete their applications.”

More information on the program and how to apply can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Updated: moments ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

News

Rhodes-Conway: Madison police union’s no confidence vote is “sowing division”

Updated: 47 minutes ago
The MPPOA says 95 percent of its members voted for the declaration after endorsing Rhodes-Conway in 2019.

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (7/27/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (7/27/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Stand in the Light Memory Choir keeps singing during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Stand in the Light Memory choir is going virtual to continue to provide a place for people with dementia to sing.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/27/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/27/20)

News

Stand In The Light Memory Choir (7/27/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
Stand In The Light Memory Choir (7/27/20)

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

News

One dead after crash in Vernon County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
On Sunday, a Richland Center man died after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County.