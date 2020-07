EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Kent and Ellie Raymond the Sunshine Award. My sister and I just went through a very trying time. These dear people not only took us to church, but treated us to lunch, and then took us to the store for groceries. We want to express our appreciation and love to them. God bless you both.

Ione Hanson

