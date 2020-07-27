Advertisement

La Crosse Co. Health Department wants faster COVID test results

(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

La Crosse County announced seven new cases Monday and 31 over the weekend for a total of 749.

Six cases are currently hospitalized and the county has one death of a resident.

The health department expanded on the death Monday saying he was a male in his 70s who did not have underlying health conditions nor live in a nursing home. 

251 individuals were tested at the county’s National Guard site Friday, so far 11 positive results have returned. 

The Coulee Covid-19 Compass is currently in severe risk which the health department says could affect the return to school. 

“I do not believe the severe risk should be in-person school,” said Jen Rombalski, La Crosse County Health Department director. “I think it’s too much of a risk to put our staff and students in. I don’t think it’s a realistic lift that we can make no matter how much planning we do. If our goal is to provide a safe learning environment for our kids and safe is defined by a low risk of COVID than in severe risk category it is not possible.”

Additionally, the health department says results from COVID-19 testing need to be available quicker. 

“Testing time taking 4-5 days is not where any of us want to see that,” Rombalski added. “We want to see it as quick as possible because it’s difficult if you have to be in quarantine waiting for test results and I think that can increase the inability for us to have compliance with individuals actually staying home because it can take so long and we absolutely have to improve that, it’s certainly very important to us.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

