Local HVAC companies seeing rise in demand

As the summer heat and humidity continue across western Wisconsin, many people are cranking up their air conditioning. (WEAU)

It’s something many people take for granted; Air conditioning. But what happens when the demand for it spikes during the hot summer months. According to local HVAC companies, some people are getting left in the heat this summer.

“A lot of people want to turn their air conditioning on as late in the season as they can and those people are finding out they should’ve had some annual maintenance done, some preventative maintenance,” says John Van Toll, service technician for Wiersgalla Plumbing and Heating Company.

For Greg Mericle, president of Hurlburt Heating, A/C & Plumbing, the warmer than normal summer is playing a part in the demand.

“Clearly it is due to the much warmer than typical weather we are having in our area, coupled with the humidity that we’re not typically seeing days and weeks on end, possibly even a month or so of this extended hot and humid weather,” he says.

Mericle, Hurlburt call volume for air conditioning service is up nearly 30% this summer.

“We’re seeing a lot more people who are still working from home, so they are in that heat all day and they don’t want to deal with it,” Mericle says. “Folks who maybe didn’t even have air conditioning in their home before are now having us add that air conditioning.”

Over at Wiersgalla, Van Toll says they have been busy as well.

“We’re running at capacity right now.,” he says. “We’re not overwhelmed but we’ve got our hands full.”

That demand is causing some units to be back ordered, but here locally, both companies say for the most part things are still running smooth.

“Knock on wood, we haven’t run into that yet but it is definitely affecting the industry as a whole,” Mericle says.

“Installation of new equipment has been a little bit of struggle because there is a hint of a delay between asking and getting right now,” Van Toll says. “It’s happening, but it is not as easy as it could be.”

As the summer in western Wisconsin stretches on, Mericle says he expects the busy season will continue.

“Extended forecast well into august show at this point an above average temperature yet again,” he says. “So, here we go. We’re just doing everything we can. I expect we will probably be very busy through the end of the year.”

