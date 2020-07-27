Advertisement

LORI E, TIFANY M, AND PROVISIONS HEALTH – EAU CLAIRE

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Lori E, Tifany M, and Provisions Health – Eau Claire for the Sunshine Award. These two amazing co-workers did their best for us over the past months with their diligence and loyalty to working on the front line of the coronavirus challenge in Eau Claire. Both of these professionals have been frontline heroes, seeing people with the virus. We have been challenged throughout. We had our office hours condensed and Lori and Tifany, putting their own health and safety second, continued to be there for our community. We are very proud of their tenacity through these tough times. We salute these brave and loyal health care professionals.

Kathy Arneson

