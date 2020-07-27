Advertisement

LORI POESCHEL

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Lori Poeschel for the Sunshine Award. Lori has been a real trooper the past couple of months at work. I went on maternity leave back in March for 6 weeks. Due to the fact, that only her and I know how to do each others’ work in our department, she puts in many hours to keep the work up to date. Then, due to COVID 19, I’ve been working from home which causes her to leave work to bring me my work daily, if not twice a day. We work at a company with 30+ locations and we process all invoices for those locations. You can only imagine the amount of craziness that happens. There aren’t enough words to express the amount of appreciation that she deserves.

Kim Cataract

