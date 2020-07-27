EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the volunteers, Maddie Dawson, Missy Virks, Angela Ming, and Hannah Ming for the Sunshine Award. They have unselfishly given of their time and talents to shop and deliver food and other staples to seniors in Fall Creek who cannot shop for themselves. May God bless them.

Vern and Diane Ming

