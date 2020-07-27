Advertisement

One dead after crash in Vernon County

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF LIBERTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One man died after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County over the weekend. On Sunday around 3:15 p.m. the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 56 near County Road SS in the town of Liberty.

Dustin M. McCartney, 56, from rural Richland Center, was not wearing his seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. McCartney had a dog in the vehicle that was taken to Vernon County Humane Society to be evaluated for any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation but the initial reports indicate McCartney lost control of the vehicle due to heavy rain. The vehicle and its trailer went off the road and traveled sideways before rolling and ejecting the driver.

This incident marks the first traffic fatality in Vernon County for 2020.

