Advertisement

Police respond to Bush Brothers & Co. for medical emergency, female pronounced dead at scene

(PIXABY)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department responded to a medical emergency at Bush Brothers & Co. where a 58-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she sustained work related traumatic injuries and lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be doing an ongoing investigation related to the incident.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How Minnesota mask mandate is enforced in local cities

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
This past weekend the mandatory Minnesota mask mandate took effect and now local law authorities are enforcing it.

News

Report sheds new light on economic hardship

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.

News

Potato Succotash (7/27/20)

Updated: 1 hour ago
Potato Succotash (7/27/20)

News

Ryan Thomas Feine sentenced to 30 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree

Updated: 1 hour ago
Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman and Winona County Sheriff Ronald Ganrude today announced the sentencing of Ryan Thomas Feine, 35, to 360 months in prison for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree.

News

Dunn County horse tests positive for eastern equine encephalitis

Updated: 1 hours ago
The unvaccinated crossbred mare was approximately 10 years old and was euthanized due to her rapidly progressing neurologic symptoms.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire man charged with battery great bodily harm after victim stabbed 3 times

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
An Eau Claire man has been charged in court with one felony and two misdemeanors after a person was stabbed three times on Wisconsin Street in Eau Claire.

National Politics

Mnuchin, Meadows to meet Pelosi; GOP seeks jobless aid cut

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

News

Warm weather spurring crop growth

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
The latest stretch of warm weather has helped speed up crop growth despite a slow start to the season.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

News

National Guard continue statewide COVID-19 testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams’ cumulative total gathered for COVID-19 testing topped 288,000 as teams continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with COVID-19 testing efforts.