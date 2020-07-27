Police respond to Bush Brothers & Co. for medical emergency, female pronounced dead at scene

AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Augusta Police Department responded to a medical emergency at Bush Brothers & Co. where a 58-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she sustained work related traumatic injuries and lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will be doing an ongoing investigation related to the incident.

