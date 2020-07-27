Advertisement

Report sheds new light on economic hardship

More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.
More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.(WEAU)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than one-third of Eau Claire County's population is struggling to make ends meet according to a report from the United Way of Wisconsin.

While the COVID-19 outbreak has tightened pocketbooks across the county, the report puts a light on a problem which has been around for years.

“It is a tricky acronym,” says United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley Interim Director Karen Hebert.

Hebert is talking about "ALICE"

“Asset limited income constrained employed,” she says.

That acronym refers to households which earn more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living within an area.

The “ALICE” report shows Wisconsinites are struggling with life’s basic necessities such as food, child care and affordable housing.

The latest report out Monday used data captured in 2018, well before COVID-19 became a household name. 

It showed 11% of households in the state fell under the federal poverty level, while 23% can be categorized as "ALICE."

“People who are employed above federal poverty limits, not classically eligible for programs because they’re not needy enough but they need help every now and then to maintain financial stability,” Hebert says.

The report also says more than 800 thousand households in Wisconsin, slightly more than one-third, were experiencing financial hardship before COVID-19 and are those most likely to face even more financial difficulty because of the pandemic.

“Our first response isn’t a surprise but rather how can we help, so when we see it we lean in,” Hebert says.

She also says there are signs of improvement.

“Chippewa County and Eau Claire County have both gotten stronger since the last ALICE report,” she says. 

The latest “ALICE” report shows there were 8,700 households in Eau Claire County which fall within the “ALICE” benchmark. That’s roughly 3,400 more than those at the poverty level.

“We know there are thousands of families within our local area that are technically not living beneath the poverty line but still struggling to make ends meet,” says Western Dairyland Communications Director Dale Karls.

Karls says Western Dairyland receives several calls every day from people reaching out for help.

“We are getting calls from families who are struggling to pay for their child care, we are seeing families who are struggling to pay the rent and some families who are on the verge of homelessness,” he says.

To help Eau Claire County improve, Karls says new programs are needed to help our neighbors most at need.

