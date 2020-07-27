RON & VICKI ANDERSON AND TERRY & CINDY HANSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

We would like to nominate Ron and Vicki Anderson and Terry and Cindy Hanson for the Sunshine Award. They have been great friends to our parents and are always there to lend a hand whether it is washing windows, bringing food, or most recently, helping clean up their yard after trees had fallen following a thunderstorm. It is very much appreciated by all of us.

Connie, Cathy, Deb, and Deanne

