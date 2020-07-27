Ryan Thomas Feine sentenced to 30 years in prison for criminal sexual conduct in the first degree

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. (RELEASE) -Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman and Winona County Sheriff Ronald Ganrude today announced the sentencing of Ryan Thomas Feine, 35, to 360 months in prison for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the First Degree.

Feine, who pleaded guilty to that offense on June 25, 2020, was sentenced today before Judge Nancy Buytendorp in Winona County District Court. During sentencing, Assistant Winona County Attorney Kevin O’Laughlin called the case one of the most disturbing criminal sexual conduct cases he has prosecuted in the last nineteen years.

Feine’s sentence was approximately twice the sentence normally called for by the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines.

The length of sentence was increased given the number of aggravating factors in the case.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Winona Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce and the FBI.

The Winona County Attorney’s Office and the Winona County Sheriff’s Office have been members of Minnesota’s ICAC Taskforce for a number of years. Assistant Winona County Attorneys Kevin O’Laughlin and Christina Galewski prosecuted the case.

