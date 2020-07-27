Stand in the Light Memory Choir keeps singing during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A unique choir in the Chippewa Valley provides a place to sing for people with early to mid-stages of dementia.

The Stand in the Light Memory Choir is not able to meet in person anymore, but they are going to keep singing.

The choir had to stop rehearsal in March, but later realized they needed to stay in contact with the group. Just last week, the choir got back together and they hosted their first virtual practice on zoom. There were about 35 people that joined in to sing and also just catch up with the group.

New members are always welcome at their weekly practices and anyone with early to mid-stages of dementia is encouraged to join. Any family and friends or other singing partners of those with dementia are also welcome to the virtual rehearsals.

“Music is important, music makes us what we are as humans, we socialize this way, we express grief, we express happiness and so this is a way that people with mild to mid stages of dementia can still do that,” said Cathy Reitz, the musical director.

The choir has been working with local memory care facilities to make sure anyone that wants to be a part has access to the virtual rehearsals. Since everything is online for a while, the choir is asking for donations to help people who do not have access to a device so they can still join in the choir.

The new virtual rehearsals will take place every Thursday from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. If you would like to get involved call 715-210-4165 or email at standinthelightchoir@gmail.com

