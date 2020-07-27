Advertisement

UW- Stout announces plan for fall semester

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Stout announced their plan for the fall semester.

The semester will include hybrid learning, which is a mix of online and face-to-face instruction, and a special set of online general education courses for first-year students who choose not to come to campus.

Stout says the hybrid learning will include some classes having half the students in the classroom and half online, alternating each class period.

Labs will require PPE.

The six online courses are English Composition, Fundamentals of Speech, Elementary Statistics, Modern World History, American Government, and Information and Communication Technologies.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

Coronavirus

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night were postponed as the Miami Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

News

Gov. Evers announces $41.6 million distributed through Wisconsin Farm Support Program

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers announced that nearly 12,000 Wisconsin farmers received a total of $41.6 million through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program

National Politics

Stimulus checks expected in virus aid; Pelosi presses GOP to quickly negotiate with Dems

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Latest News

News

Rhodes-Conway: Madison police union’s no confidence vote is “sowing division”

Updated: 2 hours ago
The MPPOA says 95 percent of its members voted for the declaration after endorsing Rhodes-Conway in 2019.

News

Barron County reports third death related to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Barron County Public Health Department is reporting a third resident that has died due to COVID-19 complications.

News

SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (7/27/20)

Updated: 4 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Monday Weather (7/27/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Stand in the Light Memory Choir keeps singing during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Stand in the Light Memory choir is going virtual to continue to provide a place for people with dementia to sing.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/27/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/27/20)

News

Stand In The Light Memory Choir (7/27/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
Stand In The Light Memory Choir (7/27/20)