UW- Stout announces plan for fall semester

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Stout announced their plan for the fall semester.

The semester will include hybrid learning, which is a mix of online and face-to-face instruction, and a special set of online general education courses for first-year students who choose not to come to campus.

Stout says the hybrid learning will include some classes having half the students in the classroom and half online, alternating each class period.

Labs will require PPE.

The six online courses are English Composition, Fundamentals of Speech, Elementary Statistics, Modern World History, American Government, and Information and Communication Technologies.

