WCCN RADIO

(WEAU)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

WCCN, our radio station in Neillsville, has been broadcasting a portion of our United Church of Christ worship services for over forty years. They have always been very helpful. However, since the COVID 19 pandemic, the staff have gone out of their way to make sure that our worship services are on the air each week. The United Church of Christ in Neillsville wants to say thank you to WCCN, and Kevin, Logan, Caleb, Grap and Riley, Larry and Dale for so generously and patiently working with us during this time of COVID 19. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

Pastor Jacoba Koppert

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

