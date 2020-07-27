WIAC cancels conference seasons in multiple sports including football

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The WIAC becomes one of the many division three conferences throughout the country to cancel sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference seasons and championships in the sports of football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country will be canceled for the 2020-21 academic year. The WIAC seasons and championships in the sports of women’s tennis and women’s golf will be moved to the 2020-21 spring term.

These sports will still be able to have practice opportunities within the limitations stipulated by the NCAA during the fall term.

The decision on winter sports will be determined on a later date.

