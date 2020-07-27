Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Recipe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe for Potato Succotash.

Ingredients

1/2 bag Dynamic Duo Little Potatoes quartered

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil divided

1/2 small yellow onion diced

1 red pepper diced

1 yellow pepper diced

2 cloves garlic

1 medium zucchini cut into 1/2-inch rounds then quartered

1/2 cup peas fresh or frozen

1/2 cup dill chopped

1/4 cup parsley chopped

1 jalapeno seeded and sliced

½ lemon juiced

Salt and pepper to taste to taste

1/2 cup pea shoots

Instructions

1. In a deep saute pan, add potatoes and pour enough water to cover potatoes halfway. Bring to a boil and allow to evaporate (approximately five minutes)

2. Add two tablespoons of olive oil and cook potatoes until golden, reserve for later.

3. In the same pan, add remaining olive oil, onions, and peppers. Cook approximately five minutes to start the caramelization of the onions. Return the potatoes to the pan, along with the garlic. Cook an additional five minutes.

4. Add zucchini and peas, cook another five to eight minutes until zucchini is tender.

5. Remove from heat, add dill, parsley, jalapeno, lemon juice, and then season to taste. On a serving platter, arrange the pea shoots, pour succotash on top and serve.

