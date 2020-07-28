Advertisement

Ag department set to receive more money under Democratic proposal

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - President Trump continues his strong rhetoric against the Chinese. At the end of last week he told the media that the Phase One trade deal we have with the Chinese "means less to me now than when we made it." The President has recently called the Chinese on their hacking U.S. firms and research as well as blaming them for the Coronavirus. And while the Chinese have also used strong language against the U.S., they have continued to buy U.S. agricultural goods as part of that trade deal.

This past Friday the House passed a huge budget bill of over 259 billion dollars in an attempt to prevent a government shutdown. The Agriculture department as well as the departments of State, Interior and veterans Affairs would all get more money under the Democratic bill.

The good looking crops around the country got even better over the past week. According to this week’s Crop Progress Report, the corn is now rated 77% in good to excellent condition-up 3% from last week and the third highest rating for this late in the season in the past 10 years. The biggest gains in the corn ratings came from Illinois, Nebraska, Ohio, Michigan, Kansas and Indiana. That report also shows 82% of the corn around the country has silked-a jump of 23% from last week and well ahead of the 51% silked at this time last year. The condition of the soybean crop also jumped 3% from last week to 72% good to excellent with 72% of the plants blooming. That soybean rating is the second best in the past 10 years.

In Wisconsin, the corn is rated 82% good to excellent this week with 63% of the crop silking-13 days ahead of last year. And 8% of the crop is already in the dough stage-nearly 2 weeks ahead of a year ago. Soybeans are also lookin’ good with the beans rated 84% good to excellent. 84% of the crop is blooming-3 weeks ahead of last year and 51% of the plants are setting pods-that’s 17 days ahead of last year’s crop. Farmers have also harvested 9% of their oats as that crop is rated 84% good to excellent. Hay making is also going well-state farmers have put up 86% of their second crop and 17% of third crop. And farmers rate their hay stands this week at 83% good to excellent.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

