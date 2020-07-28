Advertisement

American Red Cross asking for plasma donations for those battling COVID-19

(WEAU)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The American Red Cross is asking for donors to contribute convalescent plasma to help patients battling the coronavirus.

Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood collected from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

The Red Cross has collected and distributed more than 20,000 convalescent plasma products nationwide.

A spokesperson with the Red Cross says antibodies in the plasma could help speed up recovery time for COVID-19 patients.

American Red Cross Communications Manager Sue Thesenga says, “With the cases of coronavirus continuing to surge, we’re going to need more of this life-saving treatment available for patients in the hospital suffering from this virus. So that’s why we’re really encouraging people, again, who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to consider helping others who are suffering from this life-threatening virus right now.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sharp Photo provides free social distancing stickers to businesses

Updated: moments ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Sharp Photo and Portrait in Eau Claire is working to spruce up those markings. They're giving away free social distancing stickers to businesses, complete with the business's logo on them.

News

Baby fights for his life for six and a half weeks

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The birth of your first child should be the happiest moment in your life, but for one local couple it turned into a six and a half week fight for the baby's life.

Crime

Man and women arrested in Chippewa Falls for multiple stolen vehicles and drugs on property

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Chippewa Falls Police Department arrested a man after officers found several vehicles reported as stolen on his property.

News

Eau Claire Area receives $1 million in CARES act funding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Eau Claire area has received over $1 million in funding via the CARES Act.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin DNR again cancels sharp-tailed grouse season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Natural Resources has again canceled the sharp-tailed grouse season to protect the population.

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released an update on where Chippewa County stands in terms of COVID-19 cases.

News

University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire cancels in-person graduation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire has canceled the in-person graduation ceremony for recent graduates.

News

Wisconsin residents receive what looks like Chinese seeds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Agriculture officials say Wisconsin residents are receiving unsolicited packages of what appear to be Chinese seeds.

News

Packers and American Family Insurance launch “Dreamdrive Dreambike Design Contest”

Updated: 5 hours ago
The contest will allow fans to share their team spirit and get ready for the upcoming season by submitting a photo of their custom “DreamBike” that celebrates their love for the Packers.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure alert for Taylor County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The exposure could have occurred on July 20 and 21 from 7am to 3:30pm at the Medford Fourmens Farm Home Power Center.