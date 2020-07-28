Baby fights for his life for six and a half weeks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The birth of your first child should be the happiest moment in your life, but for one local couple it turned into a six and a half week fight for the baby's life.

“When I went into labor everything was great and we went to Sacred Heart and it was a long labor,” says Sarah Elstran.

When Erik and Sarah Elstran went to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on May 22, they couldn’t wait to welcome their first child into the world.

“You’re carrying a baby around for nine months and you’re very excited to meet your child and figure out who they are,” Sarah says.

But then what should have been the happiest moment in their lives turned into a nightmare.

“It was kind of moments before he was born that I just detected a change in the body language of the nurses,” Erik says.

“He had what was called shoulder dystocia, a little bit of shoulder dystocia where one of the shoulders gets stuck under mom’s pubic bone,” says HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Women and Infants Center Registered Nurse Larissa Skwierczynski

“Everything felt fine until he actually came out and he wasn’t breathing when he was delivered,” Sarah says.

“He had had a bowel movement inside before he was born and then what happens is when they are born they breathe that in and it can get into their lungs,” Skwierczynski says.

Baby Cyrus was then flown to St. Paul Children's Hospital where the fight for his life began.

“His first night he had seizures and stuff, and the next morning we woke up and they basically said he maxed out all the life support they had there and he was basically not going to make it,” Erik says.

But Sarah and Erik were not about to give up on their child.

“I had all the hope that I would be able to take him home someday and he would be completely healed,” Sarah says.

Cyrus was then transferred to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital and for the next six and a half weeks he made a miraculous recovery and was able to go home on July 5.

“We just felt extremely lucky, we were saying on the drive home that he was the most fragile thing we have ever been driving with,” Sarah says.

And the Elstrans credit nurses like Larissa Skwierczynski with helping them never lose hope.

“So many nurses that took care of Cyrus were just the nicest people,” Sarah says.

“He’s truly a miracle, truly a miracle,” Skwierczynski says. “I truly didn’t believe we would have this great of an outcome.”

