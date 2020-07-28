Advertisement

Children’s Museum of Eau Claire to close indefinitely

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will close their doors to the public on August 1 at 3 p.m.

CMEC Executive Director Michael McHorney says during July, the museum averaged a daily income loss of more than $1,272. Meaning the museum would run out of cash in January of 2021.

McHorney also says the museum plans to reduce operating expenses by 62% to stay afloat in hope to retain five salaried employees through participating in the state’s Share Program.

If they are not approved for the Workforce Development’s Share Program, the board of directors may determine additional reductions.

“By making this strategic move immediately, we hope to enter the beginning of 2021 with enough cash on hand to operate at a time when children and grownups may need us more than they do now,” said McHorney.

