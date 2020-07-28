Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health has released an update on where Chippewa County stands in terms of COVID-19 cases.

According to the Department, Chippewa County has 200 confirmed cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1. They have 37 active cases and 163 people released from isolation. They have had 7,385 negative test results, and have 0 currently hospitalized patients and 0 deaths.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is also reporting that Wisconsin has 50,179 cases of COVID-19 overall. 9,742 of those cases are active. Wisconsin has had 837,567 negative test results, according to health officials, and 906 deaths.

