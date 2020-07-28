Drive-thru voting starts in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second election in a row, the city of Eau Claire is offering drive-thru voting as an option before Election Day. Starting Tuesday, residents of the city of Eau Claire can vote in the partisan primary, through a drive-thru style.

If you voted in the last election in the drive thru, it is going to be very similar this election. The voting location will be in the parking lot of city hall at 203 S. Farwell St. Voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and all week the next week from Monday August 3 through Friday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city is encouraging people who live in the city to take advantage of early voting since they will have many safety measures in place. Poll workers will be following physical distancing guidelines and will be wearing masks and they encourage voters to do the same.

Another option is requesting a ballot online but you only have until 5 p.m. on August 6.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.