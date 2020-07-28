Advertisement

Drive-thru voting starts in Eau Claire

The city of Eau Claire is hosting drive-thru voting for the partisan primary.
The city of Eau Claire is hosting drive-thru voting for the partisan primary.(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the second election in a row, the city of Eau Claire is offering drive-thru voting as an option before Election Day. Starting Tuesday, residents of the city of Eau Claire can vote in the partisan primary, through a drive-thru style.

If you voted in the last election in the drive thru, it is going to be very similar this election. The voting location will be in the parking lot of city hall at 203 S. Farwell St. Voting will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and all week the next week from Monday August 3 through Friday, August 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city is encouraging people who live in the city to take advantage of early voting since they will have many safety measures in place. Poll workers will be following physical distancing guidelines and will be wearing masks and they encourage voters to do the same.

Find out what will be on your ballot

Another option is requesting a ballot online but you only have until 5 p.m. on August 6.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One dead after crash in Vernon County

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
On Sunday, a Richland Center man died after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

News

Homeless count this week in local counties

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
Twice a year, staff and volunteers from local homeless shelters and community organizations hit the streets during the overnight hours for a ‘Point-In-Time homeless count’.

News

Eau Claire Area School District to consider face mask requirement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
This year many parents and students are adding a face mask to their back to school shopping list.

Latest News

National Politics

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

News

La Crosse County Schools to open virtually on Sept. 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
With the Coulee Region COVID-19 compass currently in severe risk, the La Crosse County Public Schools announced during a board meeting this evening that schools will open virtually starting on September 1st.

Homepage

Man taken to hospital after being rescued from Chippewa River

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
One person was taken to a local hospital after rescue crews were called for a reported emergency along the Chippewa River.

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

News

WIAC cancels conference seasons in multiple sports including football

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The WIAC becomes one of the many division three conferences throughout the country to cancel sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

La Crosse Co. Health Department wants faster COVID test results

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
La Crosse County announced seven new cases Monday and 31 over the weekend for a total of 749.