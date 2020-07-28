Eau Claire Area receives $1 million in CARES act funding

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire area has received over $1 million in funding via the CARES Act. This money will go towards helping struggling businesses, including restaurants.

According to the City of Eau Claire, they received a $509,831 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to fund and administer a Revolving Loan Fund to provide loans to help businesses in Eau Claire.

The new Revolving Loan Fund has a max loan amount of $100,000 and a minimum of $5,000. Collateral will not be required if the loan amount is below $25,000, and deferred payments will be available for up to a year. There will be 0% interest for the loan if made in the first two years of fund operation. Restaurants will be eligible for this fund.

The city is finalizing details, and will have more information in the coming weeks.

The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission was awarded a $550,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant. This will serve Eau Claire, Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Polk, and St. Croix counties.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.