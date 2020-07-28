Homeless count this week in local counties

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Monday night, the semi-annual homeless count will kick off in Eau Claire, Buffalo, Trempealeau and Jackson counties.

For the next five nights between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., volunteers in those four area counties will be out looking for people who are unsheltered and in need of assistance.

According to Western Dairyland EOC around 20 people were helped during last July’s count, but due to COVID-19 that number could be higher this time around.

Twice a year, staff and volunteers from local homeless shelters and community organizations hit the streets during the overnight hours for a ‘Point-In-Time homeless count’.

During the count volunteers talk to people who are unsheltered to let them know what resources are available, as well as give them some essential items.

“I think one of the most important parts of this event, and maybe even more important than the funding, is just the general awareness that it brings,” said Housing Outreach Worker Nathan Dougherty.

Like many aspects of life, expectations have changed ahead of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dougherty says he wouldn't be surprised if more people were found during the count this time around.

“I certainly wouldn’t be surprised if we saw an increase in numbers. I know personally from working and taking calls here just since the pandemic started I’ve noticed a trend in calls specifically from people who have said ‘hey I lost my job’ and then when the moratorium ended you know people were being kicked out so if we see an upward trend in the numbers I certainly wouldn’t be surprised,” he explained.

Shelters like the Sojourner House have also seen an increase in people needing their assistance over the last few months.

“We were serving somewhere around 40 people per night on a regular basis, right now it’s more around 55 to 60 people per night. So the need for shelter in our community is definitely increasing and we anticipate that we’ll continue to increase,” said Sojourner House Director Brianne Berres.

Currently, operations for the Sojourner House have been temporarily relocated to the Hobbs Ice Arena.

That move was made because to accommodate more people and help practice social distancing.

“We are so fortunate to still be able to provide services here, it has given us the opportunity to socially distance and keep people safe in shelter and it’s given us the ability to, again, do that 24 hour service where we are able to really help case manage and work with people on where they’re at,” explained Berres.

All information collected during the Point-In-Time homeless count will be included in the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR), which is provided to congress.

As for Hobbs Ice Arena, city officials say the tentative plan is to reopen the facility for the general public in mid-September.

The Sojourner House says they are working with their partners to be able to continue to the amount of services they are currently providing.

If you are interested in volunteering for the homeless count, contact Western Dairyland at 715-985-2391 or info@wdeoc.org.

