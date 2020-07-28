Advertisement

La Crosse County Schools to open virtually on Sept. 1

(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the Coulee Region COVID-19 compass currently in severe risk, the La Crosse County Public Schools announced during a board meeting this evening that schools will open virtually starting on September 1st.

According to La Crosse School District Superintendent, Dr. Aaron Engel, the schools will be virtual for the first 30 days of the year.

Engel says the decision was made cooperatively with the La Crosse County Health Department and the La Crosse, Bangor, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem school districts. Engel says the decision was made now to give teachers enough time to plan for one mode of instruction, adding it's a very difficult decision.

Engel added, “I’m afraid that a student or staff member may contract COVID and be very sick and God forbid the worst happen.  At the same time, you know, as an administrator who has been a principal and a teacher I can already see the kids that are going to suffer because they don’t have access to school.  The families that need quality education for their students, students that are homeless, don’t have access to good food, that suffer from abuse and neglect or just need a safe place to be with their peers.  With that being said, we want to do everything possible to get students into school buildings as soon as we can because we know that’s the best place for many, many of our students.”

