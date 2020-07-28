Man arrested in Chippewa Falls for multiple stolen vehicles on property

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Falls Police Department arrested a man after officers found several vehicles reported as stolen on his property.

Jerimie Kelling, 40, was arrested Saturday night after officers saw a BMW that was listed as stolen out of Eau Claire and a Porsche listed as stolen out of Eagan, Minnesota. Officials saw more vehicles in the backyard and were able to search after a search warrant was issued.

Law enforcement found three more vehicles that were listed as stolen as well as meth, THC, drug paraphernalia and a fully loaded rifle. Kelling is a convicted felon, according to Chippewa Falls PD.

Shauna Dommer, 37, was arrested for drug possession.

Officials are now in the process of returning the vehicles to the owners and investigating any connection of these vehicles to the ones stolen from Crossroads Auto Service in Eau Claire.

On Saturday night at 10:50 pm this past weekend one of our night shift officers was on routine patrol and saw a BMW... Posted by Chippewa Falls Police Department on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.